Fashion Notes: At Easter Egg Roll, Melania Trump Steals the Show with Bright Smile and Burberry Coat

First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump celebrated the 2018 Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday with their son, Barron.
Mrs. Trump, as she typically does, stole the show in a bright, ice blue Burberry coat, black knee-high suede boots, and a million dollar smile. The Burberry coat retails for about $2,595.
The bright, ice blue color of the coat has become somewhat of a signature for Mrs. Trump, as the color is associated with her iconic Inaugural Day ensemble by Ralph Lauren. She reinvented the look earlier this month, wearing an ice blue coat by Max Mara.
For Spring, Mrs. Trump has catered to a wardrobe of bright colors — wearing a colorful Azzedine Alaïa dress for Easter Sunday — but has mostly stuck to coats as her go-to silhouette at the moment. Last month, she stunned at the White House in a Dolce & Gabbana, military-inspired coat.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump put their hands over their hearts during the national anthem on the Truman Balcony during the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. The White House said they are expecting 30,000 children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump (C) and her son Barron Trump attend the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. The White House said they are expecting 30,000 children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump reads the book “You,” by Sandra Magsamen during the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. The White House said they are expecting 30,000 children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
