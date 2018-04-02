Kathy Griffin Attacks Trump Family: ‘They’re All Psychos’

Disgraced comedian Kathy Griffin has again attacked President Donald Trump and his family, describing them as “psychos” who attempted to ruin her career.

Griffin, 58, told Confidential how she is still the victim of “credible death threats” nearly a year after she posed with the fake severed head of President Donald Trump in a shocking and heavily criticized photoshoot.

“I sent out a tweet the other day that was real honest, saying I didn’t know what my future was with this fucking son of a bitch coming after me and the clown car of assholes,” Griffin told the outlet. “Not to mention the family with the grown sons, Eric and Don Jr… They’re all psychos.”

Following the beheading photo, Griffin came under a slew of criticism from fans, colleagues, and even President Trump, who claimed that the grotesque image had upset his 11-year-old son Barron.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The bloody photo also led to CNN cutting ties with Griffin by terminating her annual appearance on the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage. Griffin was also the subject of a months-long Secret Service investigation into the motivations behind the photo.

However, Griffin recently announced a comeback tour, with one of her shows at the Carnegie Hall in New York selling out within 24 hours. Last month, Griffin announced that she’s set to play White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway in an upcoming President Show special for Comedy Central.

The controversial comic has previously made inflammatory comments about the Trump presidency. Last October, she claimed that there was a “Nazi” working in the Oval Office and that most Trump supporters were “psychos.”

