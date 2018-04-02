‘Roseanne’ Reboot Sets Delayed Viewer Record with 25 Million Total Viewers

If you thought the Roseanne premier was big last week, you haven’t seen anything yet.

More than 18 million people watched the premier of the revival premier last week. However, after factoring in three days of delayed viewer numbers, including TiVo, ABC Streaming, and other services, Deadline reports that the premier gained an addition 6.59 million viewers.

The additional multimillion viewers made the Roseanne reboot the largest 3-day delayed viewer increase in television history.

According to Deadline, “After three days of delayed viewing, the average viewership for the Roseanne premiere jumped to 25.04 million total viewers (from 18.45 million in L+SD).”

“In adults 18-49, Roseanne added +2.1 rating points in the 3 days after its premiere,” the outlet reports. “That was the biggest-ever playback increase for a comedy premiere on any network and the best for any comedy telecast since the 12/17/15 episode of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory. Roseanne‘s L+3 18-49 tally stands at a 7.3 rating (from 5.2/21 in L+SD).”

Deadline continued, “For the season, Roseanne delivered the largest playback gains for any single telecast of the season so far in total viewers and adults 18-49, topping the L+3 increases of NBC’s post-Super Bowl broadcast of This is Us (+5.72 million and +2.0 rating points). With 25.04 million total viewers and a 7.3 in Adults 18-49, Roseanne stands as the season’s #1 premiere in L+3 in Adults 18-49, as well as the #1 series telecast on any network on any night this season, excluding only the post-Super Bowl episode of This Is Us.”

Roseanne has already received the green-light for its 11th season, after only one episode.

