‘Will & Grace’ Creator to Donate John Oliver’s Gay Bunny Book to Indiana Schools

Will & Grace co-creator Max Mutchnick has announced that he will donate copies of John Oliver’s children’s book, about a gay rabbit, to school libraries in Vice President Mike Pence’s home state of Indiana.

A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo tells the story of a same-sex romance involving Mike Pence’s rabbit Marlon Bundo and another rabbit called Wesley, with the pair eventually getting married.

“I would like to donate this copy of A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo to your library,” Mutchnick wrote in a letter addressed to public school libraries in Indiana. “After hearing about the book, I brought it home and read it to my twin daughters. It’s a poignant story about how love and community can rise above intolerance.”

Blown away by @iamjohnoliver’s new book, A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.. https://t.co/08mUQSMUIy pic.twitter.com/ouhg6sVMkU — Max Mutchnick (@MaxMutchnick) March 30, 2018

The book was created and promoted by HBO late-night comedian John Oliver in an attempt to mock Pence’s religious stance on homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

It is also a spoof of a book written by Pence’s daughter, Charlotte, and illustrated by his wife Karen, entitled Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President, which tells the story of the Pence family’s female rabbit Marlon Bundo.

“Mike Pence has had an enormous platform in Indiana, and as it relates to gay people, he’s used it to spread a message of intolerance,” Mutchnick wrote in a separate Instagram message.

“By donating these books, I hope to counter those efforts and provide positive role models and a story of inclusion for children in Pence’s home state,” he continued.

Last month, Mutchnick’s show Will & Grace featured a local baker refusing to bake a “Make America Great Again” cake. The politically charged episode painted Pence as gay and also portrayed conservatives as Nazis.

Oliver’s book is currently seeing considerable commercial success as a number one best seller on Amazon, with all proceeds going to LGBT charities such as The Trevor Project and AIDS United.

Since his inauguration as Vice President, Pence has repeatedly been the target of liberal mockery for his conservative stances on same-sex marriage and abortion.

