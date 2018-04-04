Alyssa Milano Under Fire for Blaming YouTube HQ Shooting on NRA

Reacting to the news of the mass-shooting at YouTube’s San Bruno, California, headquarters, far-left actress and activist Alyssa Milano appeared to blame the shooting on the NRA and was roundly ridiculed for it.

While news of the mass-shooting at YouTube’s headquarters unfurled, Milano tweeted that if the NRA or NRATV was “run by brown or black people, it would be labeled a terrorist organization with hate propaganda programming that incites violence.”

She attached a NRATV tweet that called for NRA members to “rise up” against YouTube’s ongoing censorship against gun owners and hobbyists.

If @NRA or @NRATv were run by brown or black people, it would be labeled a terrorist organization with hate propaganda programming that incites violence. https://t.co/xnSyKXP8yk — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 3, 2018

The NRA’s anodyne call to “rise up” was merely in response to a new policy from YouTube (which is owned by Google) that was announced last month: “While we’ve long prohibited the sale of firearms, we recently notified creators of updates we will be making around content promoting the sale or manufacture of firearms and their accessories.”

Nevertheless, and with no proof, Milano appeared to want her 3.45 million Twitter followers to believe that this call from the NRA to fight censorship had incited Tuesday’s mass shooting.

The truth, though, is that the shooter has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, a woman who claims to be from Iran and is tied to a number of left-wing causes, including vegan and animal rights activism. Early reports indicate she was angry at YouTube over “suppression of the truth” and entered the video sharing site’s headquarters Tuesday wearing a headscarf. One of her social media posts identifies her as a practitioner of the Baha’i faith.

Aghdam appears to have been a resident of Southern California and took her own life after wounding four YouTube staffers. There is no evidence she belonged to the NRA and her anger at YouTube pre-dates YouTube’s decision to censor videos made by gun hobbyists.

Milano was roundly criticized over her apparent attempt to spread fake news against the NRA. To begin with, the NRA does have “black and brown” board members, including Allen West, Carl Rowan Jr., and Roy Innis.

Hundreds of others just poured ridicule (and facts) on the aging actress for spreading a conspiracy theory without any facts.

No member of the NRA has ever been involved in a single mass shooting, unless you include helping to stop one (with an AR-15).

As of this writing, Milano has not updated her Twitter account with the correct identity of the YouTube shooter. She did, however, find time to accept an offer to “describe yourself like a male author would.”

Her gray hair gave her age away. Well, that and the her curves that resembled someone who once had a six pack and time. She was slow to speak. And even slower to laugh. But there was something there—someone there—who understood the gravity of sexuality in all its complication. https://t.co/ZwHI12blsH — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 3, 2018

