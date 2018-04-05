Dwayne Johnson: Trump Proves that ‘Not Everybody Should Run for President’

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson told Rolling Stone that Donald Trump’s presidency has proven, that while anyone can run for president, “not everyone should run for president.”

The box office star, and former professional wrestler known as “The Rock,” says America needs to change in light of the Trump presidency.

“What I’m sensing now is that we have to pivot back to people who have a deep-rooted knowledge of American history and politics and experience in policy and how laws get made. I think that pivot has to happen,” Johnson said.

“I think in a lot of people’s minds, what Trump has proved is that anybody can run for president,” the Rampage star said. “And in a lot of people’s minds, what he’s also proved is that not everybody should run for president.”

However, The Rock apparently does not put himself in the category of those who should not run for president. In a GQ interview last year, Johnson said there was a “real possibility” that he would make a White House run.

According to the Hill, “Last year, a campaign committee dubbed ‘Run the Rock 2020’ formally filed with the Federal Election Commission in an effort to draft Johnson.”

Johnson told Rolling Stone he finds all the presidential attention to be, “flattering.”

“I think it’s also a function of being very unsatisfied with our current president,” Johnson said.

“But this is a skill set that requires years and years of experience. On a local level, on a state level and then on a national level,” he added. “I have the utmost respect for our country and that position, and I’m not delusioned in any way to think, ‘Oh, absolutely, if Trump can do it, I can do it, and I’ll see you in 20-whatever, get ready.’ Not at all.”

While Johnson is thinking of making a run at the White House in 2020, he has not always participated in the political process. “The Rock” did not cast a vote in 2016.

“At the time, I just felt like it was either vote for the [candidate] I thought would make a better president than the other, even though I would rather have someone else, or not vote at all,” he told Rolling Stone.

“I wrestled back and forth with it. We were on the set of ‘Jumanji’ in Hawaii, and it really was like calling on the gods. Give me the answer. Ultimately, it was [to not vote].” he said.

However, Johnson says things will be different the next time around.”The next elections, in 2020, I think I’ll be a little bit more vocal in who I support.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn