Morgan Freeman Apologizes to Mexico for Trump’s ‘Egregious’ Military Border Order

Hollywood veteran Morgan Freeman personally apologized to Mexico on Wednesday after President Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops to the southern border.

In a tweet, Freeman said the “egregious step” amounted to an “ego stunt” that had left him “embarrassed” to be an American.

“Dear Mexico, I apologize for the egregious step taken by our President today,” he wrote. “I hope you know his views do not reflect those of the majority of Americans, and I hope his little “ego stunt” will be over soon. Embarrassed to be an American today.”

Dear Mexico, I apologize for the egregious step taken by our President today. I hope you know his views do not reflect those of the majority of Americans, and I hope his little "ego stunt" will be over soon. Embarrassed to be an American today. -MJF cc: @realDonaldTrump — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 4, 2018

Freeman made the comments after Trump signed an official memorandum on Wednesday to deploy the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, claiming that “the security of the United States is imperiled by a drastic surge of illegal activity on the southern border.”

“During the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the National Guard provided support for efforts to secure our southern border,” the memo says. “The crisis at our southern border once again calls for the National Guard to help secure our border and protect our homeland.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.