Chelsea Handler Attacks Jeff Sessions with Vulgar Gay Joke

Netflix

by Dylan Gwinn6 Apr 20180

Comedian and former Netflix host Chelsea Handler launched a seemingly unprovoked attack on Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter Friday afternoon, posting a vulgar gay slur.

Handler wrote, “Jeff Sessions is definitely a bottom.”

Handler’s tweet was not well-received by her Twitter followers:

Handler is no stranger to attacking President Trump’s administration, or the president himself. Last summer, she called for a military overthrow of President Trump:

Handler continued tweeting during the Charlottesville protests, calling for Republican action against Trump:

“We have a president who won’t denounce any violence when coming from one of his supporters? Republicans, please stop this madness,” the former late-night host tweeted.

Handler even attacked President Trump’s then-unborn grandchild, expressing dismay that there would be another person possessing his “jeans:”

While Chelsea Handler has certainly showed a pattern of vulgar and offensive attacks against Trump and his administration in the past, Friday’s crass, homophobic tweet about the attorney general does come as somewhat of a surprise.

Since Handler’s Netflix was canceled last year, after two seasons on the streamer, the actress claimed that she dedicated herself to studying more about American history and government, in hopes of becoming a “better informed” political observer.

It’s probably safe to say that plan isn’t working out so well.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.