Chelsea Handler Attacks Jeff Sessions with Vulgar Gay Joke

Comedian and former Netflix host Chelsea Handler launched a seemingly unprovoked attack on Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter Friday afternoon, posting a vulgar gay slur.

Handler wrote, “Jeff Sessions is definitely a bottom.”

Handler’s tweet was not well-received by her Twitter followers:

thats VERY homophobic — joes grinding teeth (@joegridingteeth) April 6, 2018

So the joke is he's shit because he's a bottom. Because gay men who are bottoms are inferior. Funny. So many ways to make fun of Jeff Sessions and you went with this. Dude, this just sucks. — beth, an alien (@bourgeoisalien) April 6, 2018

And….so what if he was? Ma'am, I'm just done with your casual homophobia. I know you can make better jokes than this, I watched your show for years. Bye. — Tigernan Quinn 🏳️‍🌈 (@tigerquinn7) April 6, 2018

Handler is no stranger to attacking President Trump’s administration, or the president himself. Last summer, she called for a military overthrow of President Trump:

Handler continued tweeting during the Charlottesville protests, calling for Republican action against Trump:

To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 11, 2017

“We have a president who won’t denounce any violence when coming from one of his supporters? Republicans, please stop this madness,” the former late-night host tweeted.

Anyone who thinks we are going back in time instead of forward is misguided, uneducated, and just plain racist. There is no other name 4 it. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 13, 2017

Handler even attacked President Trump’s then-unborn grandchild, expressing dismay that there would be another person possessing his “jeans:”

I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017

While Chelsea Handler has certainly showed a pattern of vulgar and offensive attacks against Trump and his administration in the past, Friday’s crass, homophobic tweet about the attorney general does come as somewhat of a surprise.

Since Handler’s Netflix was canceled last year, after two seasons on the streamer, the actress claimed that she dedicated herself to studying more about American history and government, in hopes of becoming a “better informed” political observer.

It’s probably safe to say that plan isn’t working out so well.

