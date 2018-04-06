Triggered: Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Bizarre Sex Rant over Sean Hannity’s ‘Ass Clown’ Taunt

Seriously triggered after Sean Hannity called him an “ass clown” for mocking First Lady Melania Trump’s accent, Jimmy Kimmel responded Thursday night by jumping all over Hannity’s “erection.”

“Ass-clown Kimmel,” Hannity said on his Fox News show (after playing the clip of Kimmel mocking the First Lady), “Hey Mr. Kimmel, that’s her fifth language. How many do you speak?”

Kimmel then played the Hannity clip on his own late night show and before going to town on Hannity’s “erection.”

“Sean Hannity’s problem is that for eight years, while Obama was President, he was unable to get an erection. For eight years, not one erection. And he tried everything … he tried looking at pictures of Paul Ryan with his shirt off. Didn’t work,” Kimmel said.

But the last-place late-night host was nowhere near finished with Hannity’s erection.

“[Hannity] went to office Christmas parties with Bill O’Reilly,” Kimmel continued. “Nothing worked. But now that Trump is president, here’s the twist, Sean Hannity is unable to have anything but an erection. He’s had an erection since November of 2016. And it’s driving him mad. He’s lost his mind.”

Kimmel, who recently hosted the lowest-rated Academy Award show in history, then got all over Hannity’s “ass.”

An obviously angry Kimmel wondered, “Why is Sean Hannity openly fantasizing about clowns in the ass? Is that your thing — at two a.m. you got your laptop open to Breitbart, you sneak into the den to hump a pillow from the Ivanka Trump collection — quietly, so your wife doesn’t wake up and force you to go to church.

Not finished with Hannity’s “ass,” Kimmel added:

“Sean, you are the whole ass circus. You’re the juggler, you’re the trapeze artist, you are the ass lion tamer and the ass human cannonball all jammed into one little car. You’re the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey of ass clownsmanship.”

The pair took their battle to Twitter early Friday morning.

“So @jimmykimmel (aka Harvey Weinstein jr) I’ll have much more tomorrow…… @Disney Tick Tock.. Best Sean #pervertkimmel,” Hannity tweeted.

So @jimmykimmel (aka Harvey Weinstein jr) I’ll have much more tomorrow…… @Disney Tick Tock.. Best Sean #pervertkimmel — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

To which Kimmel replied, “I can’t wait!”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.