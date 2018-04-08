Fashion Notes: Amid Kimmel Drama, Melania Trump Rocks Gold Embroidered Pumps for Date Night

First Lady Melania Trump rocked gold embroidered pumps for a Saturday night date with President Trump at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., ignoring the fallout from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s personal attacks.
Mrs. Trump stepped out in an A-line black coat, a silhouette she has repeated during cold weather days, pairing the simplistic ensemble with a baroque, Versace-esque pair of black pumps that featured gold embroidery and a gold heel.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave after dinner at Trump International Hotel on April 7, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump enters the Trump International Hotel in Washington, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, left, waves as he and first lady Melania Trump, center right, leave the Trump International Hotel in Washington, Saturday, April 7, 2018, for a short motorcade back to the White House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The first lady, nor President Donald Trump, have spoken publicly since Kimmel mocked Mrs. Trump’s accent during his monologue last week.
Kimmel released a statement on Sunday apologizing for using offensive gay slurs to attack Fox News host Sean Hannity and President Trump. Kimmel’s statement, however, failed to offer a sincere apology to Mrs. Trump.
The ABC host is still under heavy fire as a petition calling for a boycott of his show has been signed by more 100,000 people.
