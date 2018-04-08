Franklin Graham Slams Jimmy Kimmel for Mocking Melania Trump’s Accent: ‘He’s Out of Line’

Celebrated evangelical leader Rev. Franklin Graham blasted late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for his mockery of First Lady Melania Trump’s accent, saying the comedian was “out of line.”

“Where does comedian Jimmy Kimmel get off making fun of First Lady Melania Trump’s accent?” Graham wrote on his Facebook page. “I don’t get it. We all have accents. Is he going to make fun of someone from Boston? Maybe Texas? Or is it just the accents of immigrants he mocks?”

“The woman is a successful business person and speaks five languages for Pete’s sake,” Graham went on to remind Mr. Kimmel. “I think he’s out of line.”

Where does @JimmyKimmel get off making fun of @FLOTUS Melania Trump’s accent? Is he going to make fun of someone from Boston? TX? Or is it just the accents of immigrants he mocks? The woman speaks 5 languages for Pete’s sake! He’s out of line. https://t.co/9hUKWq9BzS — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 8, 2018

Rev. Graham was responding to Kimmel’s send-up of Mrs. Trump’s public reading to a group of schoolchildren at the annual White House Easter egg hunt.

Last week, the Jimmy Kimmel live host laughed out loud at the recording of Mrs. Trump’s reading and proceeded to impersonate her reading of “this and that” as “dees and dat.” Turning to his backstage sidekick from Mexico, Kimmel said, “Guillermo, do you realize what this means? You could be First Lady of the United States?”

Meanwhile, a petition calling for a boycott of Kimmel’s show has reached more than 50,000 signatures.

Follow Thomas D. Williams on Twitter Follow @tdwilliamsrome