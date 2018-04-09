Fashion Notes: Hope Hicks’ Greatest Style Moments in the White House

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was not only one of the original loyalists to President Trump, but she quickly became the administration’s “It” girl.
From her iconic tuxedo moment in Japan to a blue blaze and suede thigh-high boots that rocked Davos, Switzerland, Mrs. Hicks is indicative of the Trump woman: Relatively quiet, yet stylish and bold.
Here, I count down Mrs. Hicks most memorable fashion moments from her time in the Trump White House. Hold onto your Manolo Blahniks!
The Tuxedo that Shook the World
No ensemble is more expressive of Mrs. Hicks role in the White House as a woman than when she arrived at a Japanese state dinner in a classic, menswear-inspired tuxedo. In the midst of men, Mrs. Hicks played an integral part in not only the White House but the 2016 Trump campaign. This tuxedo lets the fashion do the talking. No explanation needed.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks arrives at a state banquet at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo. Trump is on a five-country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A Send-Off In Style
Mrs. Hicks last day in the Trump White House was imaginably one of the more difficult days for this administration, as losing such a prominent figure is never an easy transition. For her last with Trump, Mrs. Hicks chose an all-black ensemble with subtle details, including a chunky black belt (to highlight her small waist) and a cuffed up blazer. Even her last day, Mrs. Hicks wore her signature purple-pink lipstick. A girl with a uniform, how refreshing.
President Donald Trump waves with outgoing White House Communications Director Hope Hicks before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 29, 2018, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Cleveland. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Inauguration Day Fur
It was the beginning of the first contemporary, economic nationalist administration. What better way to commemorate the occasion than a sleek black coat with a giant fur color, reminiscent of 1940’s nostalgia. Mrs. Hicks was easily the most classicly dressed female staffer in the room on Inauguration Day. Black. Fur. J’adore.
Trump advisers Kellyanne Conway (L) and Hope Hicks on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today’s inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Divine in Davos
Mrs. Hicks stunned in Davos, Switzerland as she looked on to President Trump, again in a sea of men. Wearing one of her favorite navy blazer dresses, Mrs. Hicks punched up her appearance at the relatively boring global convention of leaders, choosing a pair of thigh-high tan suede boots. Fashion is in the details. That’s a key that Mrs. Hicks has always understood.
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, center, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, listen to President Donald Trump deliver a speech to the World Economic Forum, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Davos. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Flower Power
Days after Mrs. Hicks stunned in her tuxedo ensemble, she stepped out in Vietnam in a twisted updo, a floral day dress, black pumps, and a pair of aviators. The girliness of the dress was a staunch contrast to the mood of the Trump White House at the time, which the mainstream media had continued to paint as a rigid disaster. This was not the look of a White House staffer, this was an uptown Manhattan girl who had blossomed her way into one of the most powerful roles in the world. Beautiful.
President Donald Trump’s White House Communications Director Hope Hicks walks outside ahead of a news conference by President Donald Trump and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
