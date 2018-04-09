Sean Hannity, Old Game Shows, and Snooki Earn More Viewers than Jimmy Kimmel

According to TV By the Numbers, so far this season Jimmy Kimmel Live has averaged only a measly 2.31 million viewers. That is it — 2.31 million total viewers. In a country of 330 million, that is less than one percent. Statistically speaking, Kimmel’s viewership is a big fat zero.

Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert are not much better, with an average of 2.97 million and 3.89 million, respectively. Sure they are beating Kimmel; Colbert is nearly doubling Kimmel. But two times zero is still zero.

Seth Meyers is at an anemic 1.59 million.

In other words, no one watches these guys, these mindless Trump haters puffed up by our corporate media into something they are not — influence leaders with their finger on the pulse.

Is it any wonder, then, that Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars resulted in the lowest viewership in history? No one knows who Kimmel is, and those who do know him do not like him enough to give his show anything approaching a respectable audience.

How bad are Kimmel’s ratings? For perspective, here are eight shows with more viewers…

How humiliating for Kimmel. He has legions of writers and producers and Hannity still kicks his ass even after doing three hours of radio.

When will Hannity host the Oscars?

Tucker Carlson Tonight (Fox News) – 2.6 million viewers

Two shows on Fox News are cleaning little Jimmy’s clock.

The Talking Dead (AMC) – 2.37 million viewers

A talk show that talks about another show draws more viewers than Kimmel’s failing talk show.

Fixer Upper Special (HGTV) – 2.960 million viewers

Kimmel’s losing to home improvement shows, y’all.

Judge Judy (syndicated) – 2.4 million viewers

Kimmel’s getting his lunch eaten by a daytime court show.

Family Feud (syndicated) – 2.7 million viewers

Why isn’t Steve Harvey hosting the Oscars? He’s actually funny and more people watch his show — even though it’s a 42-year-old game show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV) – 2.55 million viewers

Keep up the great work, Jimmy, you’re losing to a spin-off of a barrel bottom reality show.

—

What we are seeing with Kimmel is the same shell game the media played with The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart. Although Stewart’s ratings were laughably low, the American media so loved his leftism they created a Potemkin Stewart, a mirage that pretended America was in love with a guy who could not attract even 1 percent of the population to tune into his no-rated smug-fest.

With his own ratings in the tank, Kimmel is now Mr. WokeyMcWokenWoke in the hopes the media will do the same for him — and for the most part, they are.

But it is all a charade, a gaslighting technique the media fabricated as a way to give those on the left the aura of influence they do not really have.

