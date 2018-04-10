‘Deadpool’ Star T.J. Miller Arrested for Allegedly Calling In Bomb Threat

Actor T.J. Miller was arrested on Monday at LaGuardia Airport in New York for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat.

The Deadpool star was arrested for allegedly “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut,” a press release said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The alleged bomb threat was made in March, the outlet reports.

The former Silicon Valley star appeared on Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven, Connecticut. The actor was released on a $100,000 bond. If found guilty, Miller could face a maximum prison sentence of five years.

The 36-year-old actor hasn’t publicly addressed his arrest but did take to Twitter on Tuesday to promote an upcoming comedy show.

“What up Philadelphia. Illadelphia. Me and @CJSullivan_ are about to wreck it this weekend,” Miller tweeted.

What up Philadelphia. Illadelphia. Me and @CJSullivan_ are about to wreck it this weekend. My girl Cork is on the case, @HeliumComedy is the jam. And peanut butter.

See you there. MOST ALL SHOWS SOLD OUT so get them fixed fast. #roadrunner https://t.co/0YIOzL6wvd — t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) April 10, 2018

Miller’s arrest for allegedly calling in a bomb threat isn’t his first run-in with law enforcement.

In December 2016, Miller was arrested and charged for allegedly slapping an Uber driver. Just hours before the alleged assault, Miller attended the GQ Men of the Year party with his wife, actress Kate Gorney. Miller reportedly settled last month with Uber Wilson Deon Thomas III, TMZ reported.

