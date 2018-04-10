Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Goes Groovy in 1970s-Inspired Ensemble to Visit Schoolchildren

First Lady Melania Trump met with schoolchildren at the White House this week, donning a groovy ensemble that harped back to the 1970’s.
Mrs. Trump wore a sold-out wool denim midi skirt by the Italian luxury brand Agnona and a tomato-toned cashmere sweater by Ralph Lauren, which retails for $245. A pair of pointed pumps matched Mrs. Trump’s sweater.
This is not the first time Mrs. Trump has been inspired by the decade of free love. When Mrs. Trump and son Barron first moved into the White House last year, she stunned the world in a creme sleeveless top tucked into a pair of camel wide leg pants and a matching Hermès Birkin bag.
First lady Melania Trump speaks during a discussion with students regarding the issues they are facing in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
US First Lady Melania Trump stands alongside a digital whiteboard written with the feelings of local middle school students attending a discussion about their day-to-day lives in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC, April 9, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump stands alongside a student as he writes how he feels on a digital whiteboard during a discussion with local middle school students about their day-to-day lives in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC, April 9, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
