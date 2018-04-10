Janelle Monáe Dons ‘P*ssy Pants’ in Politically Charged Music Video

Singer Janelle Monáe debuted the music video for her latest feminism-heavy single “PYNK,” in which the Grammy-nominated dons a pair of pants that resemble the female genitalia.

In the politically charged music video, Monáe sings “Pink like the inside of your” (yes, that) and “Pink when you’re blushing inside, baby” as she stands in a desert with a group of background dancers, wearing pants that simulate a woman’s vagina.

The song lyrics include the verse:

Pink like the inside of your, baby

Pink behind all of the doors, crazy

Pink like the tongue that goes down, maybe

Pink like the paradise found

Pink when you’re blushing inside, baby

Pink is the truth you can’t hide, maybe

Pink like the folds of your brain, crazy

Pink as we all go insane

One image in the music video shows actress Tessa Thompson in between Monáe’s legs as she stands in the desert alone wearing the genitalia-inspired pants.

Another sequence of the video features a woman wearing a pair of white underwear with the words “I grab back” captioned across the crotch, a reference to President Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he discussed his alleged sexual encounters with women in Hollywood.

The R&B and rap music website “Rap Up” praised the Monáe music video as a celebration of “her sexuality” and called it “empowering” for women.

Likewise, TIME called Janelle Monae’s video a “new girl power anthem,” while Slate commended the video for introducing “pussypants” to the public.

