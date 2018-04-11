Chelsea Handler Confirms: #MeToo Movement a ‘Complete Referendum’ on Trump’s Election

Comedian-turned political activist Chelsea Handler admits that the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement represents a “complete referendum” on the election of Donald Trump.

In an interview with The New York Times at Syracuse University, Handler argued that the movement which has seen hundreds of public figures accused of sexual misconduct was “a complete referendum on Donald Trump being elected to the presidency.”

“Seventeen million women across the world have been sexually assaulted,” Handler said. “It’s all over the place. So to ignore it is to live in a lane and be delusional about your own experience.”

Handler, 43, was previously a leader of the Women’s March at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, which coincided with dozens of other anti-Trump rallies across the country.

Among other comments, Handler also suggested that black people know how to vote in their own interest but women do not. In the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump lost the women’s vote by 42 percent to Hillary Clinton’s 54 percent.

“Black people know how to vote in their best interest. And women sometimes don’t,” she said. “We’re stronger when we’re together and stick together and vote in our best interests… and we have a group, and we say, ‘No more.’”

Handler remains one of Hollywood’s most outspoken anti-Trump activists, making a number of inflammatory comments such as mocking First Lady Melania Trump’s Slovenian accent and suggesting that President Trump should be subject to a military coup.

Following the cancellation of her Netflix talk show last October, Handler announced that she would dedicate more time to political activism with the aim of meeting “people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies.”

Last January, Handler vowed to hold “Predator-In-Chief” Trump accountable. A few months later, Handler urged military leaders to remove President Trump from power.

