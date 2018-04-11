Hollywood Stars Take In Cosby, Weinstein, Trump ‘Orgy’ Painting in New York

Celebrities visiting the Tribeca Ball fundraiser for the New York Academy of Art received quite a shock when they viewed a painting featuring an “orgy” between disgraced Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, President Donald Trump, and actor Kevin Spacey.

The painting, titled, “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” is the work of Angela China, who drew its inspiration from Picasso’s 1907 masterpiece “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon.” China’s piece is part of the Museum of Modern Art’s collection, according to the New York Daily News, which describes the art as “depicting an orgy.”

China grouped Weinstein, Cosby, Spacey, and Trump together to draw attention to the fact that they have all faced claims of sexual misconduct.

Actress Julianne Moore reportedly did a double take after seeing the painting. The star of Still Alice, who also worked on Weinstein productions such as The Hours, said that she hopes Weinstein faces justice for his alleged misconduct.

“I hope that he’s prosecuted for some of these things,” she told NBC News. “I hope that some of the charges stand.”

China didn’t speak to Moore at the event, but has no doubt that the #MeToo activist can relate to the sentiment expressed in her painting.

“I didn’t speak to her, but she probably knows this story better than any of us,” Chine told assembled guests.

As for the painting’s price tag, China’s selling her work for $30,000.

According to the Daily News, “China said she’s considering offering her painting to amfAR for the charity’s May 17 gala in Cannes, France, to combat AIDS. AmfAR has looked to distance itself from former supporters Weinstein and shoe designer Kenneth Cole because of questionable fund-raising activities involving the pair, which led to Cole’s resignation as a board member in February.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn