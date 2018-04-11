Roseanne Barr Demands Mark Zuckerberg Stop Censoring Diamond and Silk

Roseanne Barr took to Twitter on Wednesday and warned Facebook and its embattled founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to “stop censoring” conservative YouTube sensations Diamond and Silk.

“Diamond and Silk are comedians-stop censoring them!” Barr said in her tweet.

Moments later, Barr retweeted an NRA Twitter post that quoted the political pair as saying, “[@TheDemocrats] don’t like the fact that they can’t control us anymore and they can’t keep us on what we call the Democrat plantation. They can’t use us anymore …We’re black, we’re women and we’re conservatives.”

The Roseanne star’s tweet came apparently within minutes of Zuckerberg admitting to the Energy and Commerce Committee of the House of Representatives in Washington on Wednesday that Facebook’s decision to limit Diamond and Silk on the social media platform was the result of an “enforcement error.”

Last week, the pro-President Donald Trump duo announced that Facebook had informed them that the social media giant deemed their political videos “unsafe to the community.”

The ladies called on President Trump to probe the platform.

“I don’t believe in big government, but I do believe that maybe our government should look at the social media platforms,” Diamond said. “Because let me tell you something, they dominate about 90% of the world now. Think about that. I’m talking about the world. Not just the United States. I’m talking about the world. So that means that they can silence your voice and it will only be one point of view and that is dangerous.”

“I call that dictatorship,” she added. “So, I believe that maybe the government should start looking at these here entities and maybe I don’t think regulate them, but if they see you violating someone’s free speech now you are in trouble.”

