Bob Iger’s Grand Plan: Challenge Trump, ‘Shame’ Politicians to Govern from the ‘Middle’

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed to Vogue that he’d seriously considered challenging President Donald Trump before The Walt Disney Company’s $52 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

“The thought I had was coming from the patriot in me, growing up at a time when we respected our politicians not only for what they stood for but because of what they accomplished,” Iger said. “I am horrified at the state of politics in America today, and I will throw stones in multiple directions.”

“Dialogue has given way to disdain,” Iger added. “I, maybe a bit naively, believed that there was a need for someone in high elected office to be more open-minded and willing to not only govern from the middle but to try to shame everyone else into going to the middle.”

Iger’s long-time friend Oprah Winfrey — who was also mulling a presidential bid after her politically charged speech at the Golden Globes — said she “really, really pushed him to run for president” and was willing to “go door to door carrying leaflets” and “sit and have tea with people” for Iger if he deiced to run.

“Bob is one of the people I respect most in the world,” Oprah said. “That’s a very short list. He is infinitely capable of multiple categories of expertise, and he has created an environment where you can disagree with him — and that’s not just because I’m Oprah.”

Iger has long-supported Democratic politicians. He co-chaired a swanky fundraiser last August for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign at the Beverly Hills home of billionaire entertainment mogul Haim Saban.

Last month, the Disney boss hosted a $32,400 per person elite fundraiser for six Democrat senators facing fierce re-elections in the November midterms.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson