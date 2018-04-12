Rosie O’Donnell Puts ‘Hope’ in Robert Mueller During Two-Day Anti-Trump Tweet Storm

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell capped a two-day tweet storm on Thursday which saw the former View co-host share nearly a dozen anti-Trump photos with her 1.1 million Twitter followers.

The bizarre social media-based anti-Trump art gallery tweet storm began Wednesday evening with this unflattering portrayal of the president, captioned, “cowardly liar.”

That piece of O’Donnell’s “art” was followed up by another, which appears to show what commander-in-chief would look like if he suddenly became a tomato. The photo of a very red-faced Trump was captioned with the word “Doomed.”

Apparently unsatisfied with merely writing that President Trump is “DONE,” Rosie O’Donnell doubled down by including the hashtag #DONE: “Trump is Done.”

Shifting from the doomed and done portion of the gallery, the former co-host of the View then included a pic of special counsel Robert Mueller, to simply supply her with “Hope.”

Closing out that particular series of pics, O’Donnell then provided a glimpse of where she thinks President Trump might go next, after former FBI Director Mueller’s investigation is complete:

O’Donnell continued the “show” on Thursday tweeting another ultra red Trump with the words “con man” running across his face.

O’Donnell has been expressing her disdain for Republicans all week. She recently said House Speaker Paul Ryan is going “straight to hell” after he announced he won’t run for reelection.

