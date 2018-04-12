Slovenians Tell Jimmy Kimmel to Lay Off Melania Trump’s Accent

Earlier this month, last-place late night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked the accent of First Lady Melania Trump, and now the Slovenian residents of the town she grew up in are telling the far-left Kimmel to back off.

USA Today reports that residents of Sevinca, Slovenia, the town of 5,000 where Mrs. Trump spent her youth as Melanija Knavs, are not amused by Kimmel’s attacks on the first lady.

“It’s very hard to speak English. Melania’s been in the U.S. so long and she still has some problems, but Jimmy Kimmel should come to Slovenia and see how hard it is to speak another language,” said Helena Horjak, 24.

Melania Trump speaks five languages.

“It’s just not fair,” added Maya Kantuzar, a nurse. “Melania is trying to help everyone. She is doing a really good job for children.”

“She’s one of us,” said Blaz Klenovsek, 19, a waiter, “There isn’t a plaque yet here for her, but maybe one day.”

Sevinca is proud of their hometown girl who ascended to the White House, and celebrates her achievement with menu items such as the “Presidential Burger,” “First Lady Apple Pie,” “Melania Wine,” and even a “Melania Tour” that includes her former nursery and middle school. Her childhood home is still owned by Melania’s parents.

Until Donald Trump became president, first ladies were widely seen as off-limits. The norm was that the president’s family should be left alone and heaven help anyone who crossed that line. The media would savage anyone who violated this norm. This was especially true when it came to Michelle Obama.

The establishment corporate media, however, was silent after Kimmel’s attacks on Melania Trump, which did not stop at her accent. It was alternative media that raised the issue, including Breitbart News and, notably, Sean Hannity, who spent days feuding with the basement-rated late night host.

Kimmel has still not apologized for engaging in the only kind of bigotry still accepted by our self-appointed elites — identity-based attacks on Republicans, including Republican immigrants.

