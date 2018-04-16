Jackie Mason: Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Mueller’s ‘Sex Problem’

In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie digs into the real reason that Special Counsel Robert Mueller just can’t let his investigation into President Trump go.

“The story is supposed to be that Donald Trump was involved with a certain girl, who’s a sexy type of girl, with big boobs and a hot body, and she was supposedly paid off $130,000… what does this got to do with Russia? The story was supposed to be about Russia,” Jackie says.

“So Robert Mueller, who couldn’t find anything about Russian collusion — because that was an invented story that went on for a year and accomplished nothing — he said to himself, ‘Since I can’t accomplish nothing because I’m too stupid to keep investigating the Russia problem, what am I gonna do for a living?'”

“Now he was out of work, so he decided a porn star was the main problem,” Jackie adds.

Jackie posits that it’s Mueller’s own “sex problem” – jealousy of Trump – that is behind the latest twist in the investigation.

“You know what I think? We should figure out why Mueller has such a sex problem,” he says. “That’s the real problem here. His sex problem should be investigated. I know what to do. We should have a Special Counsel investigating Mueller’s sex problem.”

But Jackie says the problems go beyond Mueller; the political establishment is still “sick to their stomachs” that Trump won the presidency, and still can’t handle it more than a year later.

Watch Jackie’s latest above.