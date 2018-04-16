NBC’s ‘Timeless’ Mocks Christians: ‘God Doesn’t Exist’

NBC’s Sunday night sci-fi drama, Timeless has joined Hollywood’s anti-Christian crusade by mocking Christianity, demeaning the practice of prayer, and insisting that,”God doesn’t exist.”

The series follows a group of government agents who use a time machine to track a murderous madman with his own time machine, who is bent on making major alterations in the timeline to destroy the United States both in the past and for the future. However, not an episode passes without a major politically correct theme being infused into the storyline. On Sunday, one of the heroes of the show went after Christianity.

The latest episode, “The Kennedy Curse,” sees Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) in a conversation about a “higher power” with fellow traveler Jiya (Claudia Doumit). Jiya asked Rufus if he ever thought there was “something bigger out there,” or a higher power in the universe. In reply, Rufus garbled the concept of prayer and mocked Christians for bothering.

In the scene, Jiya references the vision she is seeing that have guided the crew in their hunt for the evil time traveler who is trying to destroy the country. But the two also discuss the possibility of God.

“If everything happens for a reason, then what’s the reason for JFK getting shot by some crazy dude with three names?” Rufus says.

“When I was a kid, my mom used to thank God for every good thing that happened. And when something bad happened, she’d say, ‘Everything happens for a reason,’ or, ‘God has a plan,'” Rufus rants. “I watched my mom get on her knees and pray every night, begging God to take us out of our crappy neighborhood. But you know who did? Me. God doesn’t exist.”

Once again we see the insistence that because bad things happen this somehow proves there is no God.

Conservative radio host Dennis Prager recently sponsored a great video to explain human suffering and the existence of God where Boston College Professor of Philosophy Peter Kreeft asked how can “suffering” exist without an objective standard against which to judge it? Absent a standard, there is no justice at all, Kreeft explained. If there is no justice, there is no injustice and if there is no injustice, there is no suffering. On the other hand, if justice exists, God exists, he said in the following five-minute video:

Indeed, Prager himself has noted that without God we can’t have right or wrong. Without the standard of Christ’s ideals, how could even murder be “wrong”?

But, whatever you believe about suffering and its place in the human experience, Timeless assumes you are a fool to be a Christian.

Sunday’s episode is far from the only time the series has deployed a PC line of thinking. Indeed, nearly every episode is built around one PC idea or another. In every episode where the crew uses their time machine to travel into the past, they find racism, sexism, hate, intolerance, and ignorance in America of old. In one episode from season one, viewers even discovered that the founding of the country was secretly guided by a murderous, woman-hating, slavery pushing, death cult and not really by our founding fathers.

NBC almost canceled Timeless after its inaugural season. But a last-minute reprieve was allowed for the series after fans mounted a social media campaign to save the show.

