The more time and distance we get from the Roseanne premiere, the more we find out just how dominant the opening act of the show’s redux truly was.

Roseanne beat all of its network competition in the delayed viewer ratings for week 27 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season. However, the updated numbers paint a picture of historic and staggering success for the show.

According to Variety:

As previously reported, the one-hour premiere on March 27 rose to 27.3 million viewers in Live+7, an increase of 8.8 million viewers over the Live+Same Day haul of 18.5 million. That is the largest-ever seven-day lift for any show on any network, topping the previous record of 7.9 million set by the debut of fellow ABC show “The Good Doctor” back in September. In addition, “Roseanne” rose to an 8.1 rating in adults 18-49, an increase of 2.9 rating points over the Live+Same Day rating of a 5.2. Now, with the full week’s numbers in, it is clear just how badly “Roseanne” beat its broadcast competitors. It’s nearest competition in total viewers was fellow ABC series “The Good Doctor,” which grew by 6.3 million to 15.8 million total. That means “Roseanne” held an advantage of just under 12 million viewers after seven days of playback. In the demo, “The Big Bang Theory” grew by a 1.7 rating to a 4.2, meaning “Roseanne” nearly doubled “Big Bang” in that measure.

To give the numbers more context, Roseanne finished with 2.7 million more viewers in the critical 18-49 demographic than the Big Bang Theory, which finished second. Roseanne also finished with 3.5 million 18-49 viewers than the Good Doctor, which came in third.

With numbers like these, it’s no surprise why the show, which prides itself on irreverent humor, blue-collar sensibilities, and the willingness to openly support President Trump, has already been green-lit for another season.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn