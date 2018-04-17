Amy Schumer Brought to Tears Lamenting the Trump ‘Nightmare’

Actress-comedian Amy Schumer groused in a recent interview with Time that the election of Donald Trump has been a “nightmare,” for her comedy career if nothing else.

“I’ve been doing less standup, just because it’s not funny,” Schumer says of the country’s current political climate, as “tears come to her eyes,” according to Time.

The 36-year-old, who supported Hillary Clinton’s 2016 White House bid, has long-despised politics while gradually increasing her participation in it.

A year and a half after revealing that her vow to “move to Spain or somewhere” if Trump were elected was a joke, Schumer has become an outspoken advocate for gun control, DACA illegals, and the anti-sexual harassment campaign Time’s Up.

To be sure, Schumer admits that she’s aware of how her politics attracts detractors — last May, her Netflix special, The Leather Special, debuted to hundreds of one-star reviews from Netflix members. Schumer blamed right-wing Internet trolls for flooding the zone with negative reviews.

“There will be a movement on Reddit to try and get the movie voted down, to actually hurt me,” she says of her latest comedy, I Feel Pretty, which faced backlash from women who accused the film of body shaming weeks before its April 20 theatrical release. “But I’m not going to let that slow me down.”

Its PG-13 rating notwithstanding, I Feel Pretty is reportedly on track to open behind Schumer’s last two big-screen comedies, Trainwreck and Snatched (which both carried an R-rating). Schumer confesses the film has its flaws.

“It’s not a perfect movie,” she admits about the film which follows a fat woman (Schumer) who falls off an exercise bike, hits her head, and wakes up feeling like she has supermodel looks. “It would be great if my role had been played by a woman of color and there were more trans people in it, more people with disabilities. But it’s a step in the right direction, I hope.”

I Feel Pretty, which stars Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel, and Busy Philipps, opens everywhere on April 20.

