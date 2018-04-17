Jordan Peele Suggests Ben Carson Doesn’t Control His Own Body with ‘Get Out’ Reference in Fake News Buzzfeed Video

Hollywood director-actor Jordan Peele teamed up with Buzzfeed to publish an edited fake news video of Peele-as-former President Barack Obama saying that United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson is “in the sunken place” — suggesting that Carson is a mindless tool under the president’s control.

“We’re entering an era in which our enemies make it look like anyone is saying anything at any point in time, even if they would never said those things,” Peele says in his Obama-impersonating voice, which he perfected for years on his Comedy Central show Key and Peele.

Peele’s fake Obama says that “Ben Carson is in the sunken place,” referring to his Oscar-winning movie Get Out. (In the film, the so-called sunken place is a where black people go after they are hypnotized and have their brains hijacked and put inside of old wealthy white people).

The video is published by Buzzfeed as a “public service announcement” and sees Peele call President Donald Trump a “complete and total dipshit.”

You won't believe what Obama says in this video 😉 pic.twitter.com/n2KloCdF2G — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 17, 2018

As the video continues, the screen reveals that Peele is speaking, as facial technology mimics the comedian’s expressions in the video, not actually the former president, which should serve as a warning to Americans.

The fake Obama urges Americans to rely on “trusted news sources” before the country becomes a “fucked up dystopia.”

“Thank you, and stay woke bitches,” Peele concludes in his fake Obama voice.