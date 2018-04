Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts in Carolina Herrera at Mar-a-Lago

First Lady Melania Trump strutted like a runway model across the lawn at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday where she and President Trump greeted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and his wife, Akie Abe.

In a yacht club chic frock by Carolina Herrera, Mrs. Trump glowed in the Florida sunshine as she glamorously walked through Mar-a-Lago, eventually stopping to have lunch alongside Mrs. Abe.

The Carolina Herrera number features black and white stripes, a criss-cross bodice, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a full A-line skirt cut at tea-length. The dress is nearly sold out for $2,990 at Neiman Marcus and is made in Italy.

Keeping to her signature tousled waves and smokey eyes, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of white leather “So Kate” Christian Louboutin stilettos to top the look off. The nearly 5-inch Louboutins retail for $725.

Mrs. Trump’s nod to Carolina Herrera, a brand that has traditionally dressed First Ladies, was inevitable as her personal couturier, fashion designer, and stylist Hervé Pierre once served as the brand’s creative director. Herrera, herself, took her last bow with the brand this past February at New York Fashion Week.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.