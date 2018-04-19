Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Sparkles in Glitter Pumps at U.S.-Japan State Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump sparkled in glitter pumps at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday where she and President Donald Trump held a state dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and his wife, Akie Abe.

Mrs. Trump wore a pair of “So Kate” Christian Louboutin pink glitter pumps to add a bit of sparkle to her white, floral embellished dress that is reminiscent of Chanel. Mrs. Trump’s stilettos retail for $775.

The dinner with the Japanese leader came after Mrs. Trump spent the day with Mrs. Abe at the historic Flagler Museum in Palm Beach. The two viewed exquisite European-style architecture, a treat for Mrs. Trump, who studied architecture and design during her college days in Slovenia.

For their day looks, Mrs. Trump wore a belted green safari-esque shirt dress by San Franciso native Derek Lam. The dress retails for $1,090 at Bergdorf Goodman. On her feet, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of black and white speckled Christian Louboutins, a shoe she has worn in the past. Meanwhile, Mrs. Abe chose a flowing black and white floral day dress.

