Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Sparkles in Glitter Pumps at U.S.-Japan State Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump sparkled in glitter pumps at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday where she and President Donald Trump held a state dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and his wife, Akie Abe.
Mrs. Trump wore a pair of “So Kate” Christian Louboutin pink glitter pumps to add a bit of sparkle to her white, floral embellished dress that is reminiscent of Chanel. Mrs. Trump’s stilettos retail for $775.
The dinner with the Japanese leader came after Mrs. Trump spent the day with Mrs. Abe at the historic Flagler Museum in Palm Beach. The two viewed exquisite European-style architecture, a treat for Mrs. Trump, who studied architecture and design during her college days in Slovenia.
For their day looks, Mrs. Trump wore a belted green safari-esque shirt dress by San Franciso native Derek Lam. The dress retails for $1,090 at Bergdorf Goodman. On her feet, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of black and white speckled Christian Louboutins, a shoe she has worn in the past. Meanwhile, Mrs. Abe chose a flowing black and white floral day dress.
US First Lady Melania Trump (C) and Japanese First Lady Akie Abe (L) arrive for a joint press conference of US President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on April 18, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walks out to greet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe, as they host dinner at Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives at the Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida April 18, 2018 for a visit with the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Akie. (RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)
