Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore Issue ‘Excuse’ Letters for National School Walkout Activists

Actors Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore are showing their support for student gun control activists by penning “excuse” letters for those who walked out of class on Friday support of gun control and to protest gun violence.

De Niro and Moore presented empty templates that students can fill out, by adding their own names, in order to receive an excused absence for the walkout.

De Niro’s letter says, “Please excuse _________ from classes on April 20th to participate in the National School Walkout. I know we share the same interest for our children – a safe nurturing environment for their education and growth.”

He suggested an excused walkout absence is similar to an excused absence for health reasons, claiming the walkout centers on “Health, Respect/Memorial, Community Service, Good Citizenship and Education.”

National School Walkout tweeted De Niro’s letter in full:

Need an #ExcuseMe letter for the #NationalSchoolWalkout? Here’s an excellent one from Robert DeNiro. pic.twitter.com/THE1kvw9Ui — National School Walkout (@schoolwalkoutUS) April 18, 2018

Julianne Moore’s excuse letter template voices similar sentiment, asking teachers and school administrators to “allow these young women and men to take the time to honor their dead in this moment of memorial.”

Moore wrote, “When I watch these young people protest, I realize they are … raising their voices so that we elevate all lives, and honor each and every one of us.”

De Niro and Moore are two of Hollywood’s most vocal supporters of gun control and have been critical of the NRA. Conversely, both have played major roles in films rife with gun usage and “gun violence.” For example, one of Moore’s most recent films was a shoot ’em up titled Kingsman: Golden Circle; a movie that featured full-auto gunfire.

On April 5, 2018, Breitbart News reported De Niro’s conviction that it is okay for him to preach gun control or anti-NRA sentiment in real life while starring in films where “gun violence” is paramount. He told IndieWire, “I could play somebody who’s a total lunatic. I could play somebody who’s a member of the NRA. It doesn’t mean I subscribe to that. That’s what an actor does.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.