Amy Schumer Responds to ‘I Feel Pretty’ Backlash: a Black Woman Should’ve Played My Role

Actress Amy Schumer responded to criticism of her latest film I Feel Pretty by suggesting her role should have been given to a “woman of color.”

In an appearance on The View on Friday, Schumer said that the film’s poor reviews, many of which suggested her character was too privileged to garner sympathy, had only made her “excited for people to see the movie.”

“It’s not about an ugly, vile troll getting beautiful,” Schumer said. “It’s about a girl who really struggles with self-esteem, which is something we can all relate to.”

The film follows the life of Renee Barrett, an overweight woman who struggles with low self-esteem and one day falls off her exercise bike and wakes up believing she has supermodel looks.

“Also, I think it is fair to say that it’s a lot harder for other people,” Schumer continued, “I recognize that I am a caucasian, like — I would love if this movie were starring a woman of color who’s had it way harder than me, and I think, I hope we get there. This is hopefully just a step in the right direction.”

I Feel Pretty has also received criticism by feminist groups who accuse it of body shaming and enforcing unrealistic beauty standards.

Yet Schumer, 36, remains a prominent left-wing political activist and is known for championing feminist causes such as the body positivity movement.

In an interview this week with Time, Schumer revealed that the election of Donald Trump has been a “nightmare” for her, adding that she has been doing less stand up comedy because it is no longer funny.

