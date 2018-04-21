Baltimore Police Chief Apologizes for ‘200 Years’ of Police Brutality at Rap Concert (Video)

Baltimore’s top cop Darryl De Sousa apologized for “200 years” of police brutality in front of a packed rap concert earlier this week.

It’s doubtful that hip-hop fans expected to hear an apology on behalf of the police when they crammed into the Baltimore Soundstage to hear Erik B. & Rakim. However, that’s precisely what they got from the city’s police commissioner.

“I want to take about 20 seconds to apologize for all the things that the police have done dating back 200 years,” Commissioner De Sousa said in a video posted on Instagram. “Two-hundred years ago, all the way to civil rights. All the way to the ‘80s where crack was prevalent in the cities and it affected disproportionately African-American men. All the way to the ‘90s. All the way to the 2000s when we had zero tolerance.”

“I want to take the time to apologize for what policing did and I promise you we’re going to make a change in the future,” he added.

Sorry buddy maybe next time A post shared by Dreamchaser™>>>>>$$$$ (@m.t.s._zae) on Apr 19, 2018 at 5:58am PDT

According to the Baltimore Sun, “Some people applauded. But as De Sousa spoke, a person can be heard on one of the videos yelling profanities. In another, video someone repeatedly shouts ‘get the police off the stage.'”