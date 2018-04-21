Kanye West Praises Conservative Firebrand Candace Owens

Hip-hop megastar and fashion mogul Kanye West took to Twitter on Saturday and declared his “love” for conservative YouTube star turned grassroots activist Candace Owens.

“I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” West wrote in a rare message to his 11 million-plus Twitter followers.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Upon seeing West’s tweet, actress and outspoken conservative Roseanne Barr tweeted “bingo” in response to the Chicago crooner’s post.

bingo. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 21, 2018

Owens shot to YouTube star status last year, garnering millions of views on her videos in which she’s blasted Black Lives Matter, social justice warriors, and white guilt. She has spoken in support of a range of topics from tax cuts to President Donald Trump. Owens’ YouTube page, however, soon suffered the same censoring that so many conservative stars experience.

In recent months, Owens has shifted from her RedPillBlack YouTube moniker to grassroots political activist. Last November, she was appointed director of urban engagement for the nonprofit Turning Point USA.

“Right now CNN is pretending that black conservatives don’t exist, when in fact the truth is, it’s growing, we’re multiplying,” Owens told Breitbart News in march. “Every single day a black person goes, ‘O.K. you know what, being a victim is boring.’”

Owens’ newfound conservative convergence has placed her in the good graces of none other than the family of President Donald Trump.

“I love the guy, I love him, because what he represented to me is the death of political correctness, and you have no idea how necessary that death is,” Owens said. “The truth is that Trump as an individual, appeals to younger people, his whole style is younger, it’s fresher, it’s not buttoned up, it’s authentic,” she said. “That’s the way we speak, we’re the LOL nation.”

Interestingly, Owens’ new Grammy Award-winning admirer has also acknowledged the impact President Trump has had on underserved communities.

“I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues,” West wrote on Twitter after his meeting with President-elect Trump at Trump Tower a month after the election. “These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

A month earlier, West famously posed a packed concert and announced to the audience that he had not voted in the presidential election, but if he had, he would have voted for Trump.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson