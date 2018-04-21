Michael Moore Sprays ‘Flint Water’ at Michigan Capitol, Demands Governor Snyder Drink It

Documentary filmmaker and left-wing political activist Michael Moore appeared at the Michigan Capitol building on Friday to spray ‘Flint water’ at Republican Governor Rick Snyder’s office.

Moore arrived at the Capitol building in Lansing in a tanker truck with the words ‘Flint Water’ emblazoned on its side. Video posted to social media capture Moore’s stunt, as the water began spraying at the building.

“Governor Snyder, drink the water,” Moore declared as he raised his glass to the building, with a film crew shooting behind him.

Sneak peak of Michael Moore's next film? He wouldn't say what the #flintwatercrisis film shoot at the Michigan Capitol was for pic.twitter.com/pjKnID0srs — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) April 20, 2018

The stunt comes around a month after officials in Michigan announced a decision to cease to provide free bottled water for residents of Flint, Moore’s hometown, after authorities determined that the tap water was now safe to drink, having previously possessed unsafe levels of lead.

Many locals, however, have expressed concern over whether the water is now safe to drink and criticized officials for ending the program.

Moore, indeed, has ramped up his liberal activism and resistance to the conservative agenda, with the two interests regularly intertwining.

His most recent film, Michael Moore in Trumpland, explored the frustrations of Trump voters in many of America’s neglected and rural communities much like Flint, Michigan. Moore claims, his upcoming film, Fahrenheit 11/9, will explore his view of America under the Trump presidency.

