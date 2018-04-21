‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Charged with Sex Trafficking for Her Alleged Role in NXIVM Sex Cult

Smallville actress Allison Mack was arrested by federal prosecutors on Friday for her alleged involvement in a sadistic sex cult, which is currently the focus of multiple criminal investigations.

Mack, 35, appeared in court in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday to plead not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and forced labor, amid allegations of her involvement with the secretive New York-based multi-level sex cult known as NXIVM.

The cult’s leader Keith Raniere reportedly tasked Mack with finding and grooming female sex slaves to his satisfaction. Footage obtained last month by The Sun showed Mack’s bewildered reaction after Raniere’s was arrested in Mexico on similar charges.

Some of Mack’s alleged crimes against women include starving them to get them down to a particular weight, forcing them to refrain from all sexual activity, removing their pubic hair, and even waking them up at unpredictable hours to participate in “readiness” drills.

“Ms. Mack was one of the top members of a highly organized scheme which was designed to provide sex to [Raniere],” said Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza said in court. “Under the guise of female empowerment, she starved women until they fit her co-defendant’s sexual feminine ideal.”

Reports last month also implicated Mack’s Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk, who reportedly left the group in 2012 as Mack and Raniere allegedly engaged in more sadistic rituals, which included carving their initials in and branding so-called sex workers’ bodies.

“As this pyramid scheme continues to unravel, we ask anyone who might have been a victim to reach out to us with information that may further our investigation,” said FBI assistant director-in-charge William F Sweeney in a statement.

If found guilty, both individuals face a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to life imprisonment.

