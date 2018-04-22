Cher Rages Against Trump: ‘Cancer Ravaging Our Nation’

Pop icon Cher raged against President Donald Trump on Sunday, describing him as a “cancer ravaging our nation” that has damaged America’s standing in the world.

In a bizarrely worded tweet, the singer suggested that Trump was a “malignant tumor eating [his] way” through the U.S. Constitution and whose principal aim is to restrict the First Amendment and undermine the free press.

“Trump’s a Cancer Ravaging Our Nation. He’s a Malignant Tumor Eating Its Way Through Our Constitution, Our Honor,& Our Standing In The [World].” the “Believe” singer wrote. “He’d Gut The 1st Amendment If He Could, 2 Stop Americans Right 2 a Free Press. He’d Imprison Reporters, Until They Were Desperate Enough 2 Lie 4 Him.”

trump’s a Cancer Ravaging Our Nation.He’s a Malignant Tumor Eating Its Way Through Our Constitution,Our Honor,& Our Standing In The🌎.He’d Gut The 1st Amendment If He Could,2 Stop Americans Right 2 a Free Press.He’d Imprison Reporters,Until They Were Desperate Enough 2 Lie 4 Him. — Cher (@cher) April 22, 2018

In an earlier tweet, Cher claimed Trump is a “loathsome racist rat who stole an election with Putin’s help,” and also called him a “criminal,” a “sociopath,” and a “despot.”

Rubba Dub Dub One Lying Con Man,Criminal,Conspirator,

Collusionist,Traitor,Imbecile,

Adulterer,Hypocritical

Narcissist,Lecher,Coward,

Charlatan,Bully,Decaying, Sociopath,Draft Dodger,

Despot,& Loathsome RACIST RAT WHO EVER STOLE AN ELECTION,WITH PUTINS HELP,

FROM THE 🇺🇸 PPL pic.twitter.com/ZzketbfLWG — Cher (@cher) April 21, 2018

The singer, whose real name is Cherilyn Sarkisian, was one of the many celebrity supporters of Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful 2016 presidential run, and even helped raise money for her campaign.

At one fundraising event, Cher described Trump as a “fucking idiot” while comparing him to fascist dictators such as Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin.

Since Trump’s election, the Grammy-winner has participated in events as part of the anti-Trump resistance but has also bemoaned the Democratic Party’s failure to connect with young voters.

“The Democrats fucked up so bad in their message, and how old [the leadership] is,” Cher said last year. “You’ve got to pray that old people die before young people can get involved with the party.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.