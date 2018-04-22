Shania Twain: ‘I Would Have Voted For’ Trump, ‘He Seemed Honest’

Country music icon Shania Twain says she “would have voted for” President Donald Trump if she were an American citizen, admitting that “he seemed honest” during the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton.

In an interview with The Guardian, Twain — a Canadian citizen — said she would have supported Trump in the election against Clinton because she does not “want bullshit” in politics.

“I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest.Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both,” Twain told the outlet during a candid interview.

“If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit,” she said. “I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Twain’s comments quickly caused a stir on social media, as several users slammed the singer for saying she would’ve voted for Trump.

So today was the day that @ShaniaTwain was cancelled. To be fair, she was bordering on it with that latest album as it was, never mind today's little Trump-supporting revelation. — Marc Sherwood (@MarcHasNoFilter) April 22, 2018

Me editing my go-to karaoke song list after finding out Shania Twain is a Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/DSCuPauiTT — Melanie Hawkins (@MelHawk92) April 22, 2018

Trump-supporting Shania Twain denying her gay fans civil rights. pic.twitter.com/VIpx6MCRM4 — Emmanuel Hapsis (@xcusemybeauty) April 22, 2018

Shania Twain endorsing Trump 3 days after appearing on drag race pic.twitter.com/jB4jxJKcLI — lil josie (@joeadamblah) April 22, 2018

Shortly after her comments became public, Twain took to social media to clarify her remarks about President Trump and “apologize to anybody I have offended.”

“The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context,” Twain wrote on Sunday. “I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President.”

“I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician,” the country rocker wrote. “My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”

After a 15-year hiatus, Twain made a massive comeback in 2017 when she dropped her new album titled “Now,” which debuted at Number 1, selling nearly 140,000 copies in its first week. Twain, always a record-breaker, had the largest traditional album sales for a woman in the last two years.

The five-time Grammy Award-winner’s “Come on Over” album, which features hits like “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” “Don’t Be Stupid,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and has sold over 20 million copies, making it the 9th most sold album of all time. Twain still holds the title as the best-selling female country music artist of all time.

In 1999, Twain was named “Entertainer of the Year” at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The country music singer’s latest single “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed” has been a country and mainstream radio hit in the U.S.