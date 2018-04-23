CBS Drama ‘The Good Fight’: ‘We Need to Assassinate the President’

A little more than a week after fantasizing about impeaching Donald Trump, CBS drama The Good Fight featured multiple scenes that saw a series regular discussing assassinating the president to usher in “regime change.”

Sunday’s episode, “Day 457,” follows Trump-hating attorney Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) defending her friend Tully Nelson (Tim Matheson), who was charged after a riot turned violent. In court, Tully tells Diane of the judge hearing his case, “I think I’m fucked. This guy’s a Trump appointee.”

“Alright, just follow my lead and don’t say anything radical,” Diane pleads.

“Oh, like we need to assassinate the President?” responds Tully, in a clip via MRC.

Tully assures Diane that his assassination talk was merely “a joke, that’s all,” however moments later, Diane discovers Tully’s loaded gun.

“Tell me what you said in court was a joke,” Diane demands.

“Why? You don’t believe in regime change?” Tully responds.

After Diane unloads the clip, Tully warns, “This won’t slow us down.”

Despite the CBS political drama’s obsession with plot points that involve the impeachment or assassination of President Trump, The Good Fight co-creator Robert King claims these storylines are merely a satirical take on America’s current political climate.

“The Democrats are licking their chops at the possibility of turning the House over and impeachment,” King said in January. “So it’s really a satire of Democrats wanting to impeach a sitting president in a way that would make them angry if it were Republicans going after Obama.”

