Cher Says She Went ‘Too Far’ After Calling Trump ‘Cancer’

Pop icon Cher has said she went “too far” after launching a politically charged Twitter rant, in which she called President Donald Trump a “cancer ravaging our nation.”

The 71-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday and admitted that she has a “responsibility” when expressing her thoughts in the public space.

“I Say What I feel,But There’s a Responsibility That Goes With That.I Walk Knifes Edge,But Sometimes It’s Too far.This Is Not An Apology….Its a Reprimand,” she wrote. “Just Because I CAN SAY ANYTHING…Doesn’t Mean I SHOULD. Sometimes I Learn The Hard Way,Over & Over. Humans are Fallible.”

I Say What I feel,But There’s a Responsibility That Goes With That.I Walk Knifes Edge,But Sometimes It’s Too far.This Is Not An Apology….Its a Reprimand. Just Because I CAN SAY ANYTHING…Doesn’t Mean I SHOULD. Sometimes I Learn The Hard Way,Over & Over.

Humans are Fallible — Cher (@cher) April 22, 2018

Cher’s admission came hours after she had described President Trump as a “cancer ravaging our nation” and a “malignant tumor eating its way through our constitution” who would restrict the press and imprison hostile reporters if he had the chance.

Earlier on in the day, the singer had also called Trump a “criminal,” a “sociopath,” and a “despot,” among other insults.

Both tweets have now been deleted from Cher’s official Twitter account.

The Grammy-winner, however, remains one of the music industry’s most Democratic die-hards and was a prominent supporter of Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign.

At one Clinton fundraising event, Cher described Trump as a “fucking idiot” and even compared him to genocidal dictators such as Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.