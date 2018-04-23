Kanye West Challenges the Establishment: ‘Thought Police Want to Suppress Freedom’

Rap superstar and fashion mogul Kanye West is doubling down on his efforts to promote free speech and thought on Twitter, despite a barrage of attacks and criticism from the left.

Over the past week, West has taken to Twitter to express a number of philosophical and political thoughts that have irked establishment leaders in media and entertainment.

From motivational posts encouraging people to be spontaneous, honest, and “yourself,” to warnings about “thought police” and “freedom of thought,” West has generated a multitude of interest on social media.

all you have to be is yourself — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 20, 2018

everything is so planned these days. People appreciate spontaneity and honesty. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 20, 2018

I don’t believe in horizontal hierarchy. If you build a ladder too high it’s actually most dangerous for the people at the top. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 20, 2018

Kanye West has also made some “controversial” posts, which have equally proved to be some his most popular, declaring on Sunday, “we have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought.” His missives throwing support for conservative commentator Candace Owens went viral on the social media platform.

Constantly bringing up the past keeps you stuck there — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

we have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

self victimization is a disease — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

West’s commentary on freedom of thought received 100,000 likes, while his endorsement of Owens received over 80,000. Despite garnering criticism from the media and users with verified Twitter accounts, the musician has refused to back down.

On Monday, West shared several videos of a live stream by Dilbert creator Scott Adams. Adams claimed West had “ripped a whole in reality” with his praise of Candace Owens, and had helped many people break out of their “mental prisons.”

“New ideas will no longer be condemned by the masses. We are on the frontier of massive change,” West declared. “Starting from breaking out of our mental prisons.”

new ideas will no longer be condemned by the masses. We are on the frontier of massive change. Starting from breaking out of our mental prisons. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018