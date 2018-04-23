NYC Radio Host Ebro Darden Has Meltdown After Kanye West Says ‘I Love Donald Trump’

New York City’s Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden revealed a conversation he had with Kanye West, after the rap star praised conservative activist Candace Owens on Twitter, in which the Chicago crooner purportedly said he loves President Donald Trump.

“He said, ‘I love Donald Trump,’” Darden said on Monday, telling his shocked co-hosts that he contacted West to express some concern about his weekend tweets.

Darden, an Obama supporter whose regularly railed against Trump, said that he talked with the rap superstar for about 30 minutes to try and understand what he was thinking.

“Kanye wants to deprogram people, that’s his ultimate goal, is to have people think differently than we’ve thought before,” Darden said. “The only reason he likes this Candace lady is because she’s challenging conventional black thought.”

West wrote that he loved how Owens thinks.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Darden said that West told him that Trump was one of the few people who reached out to him when he was addicted to opioids and in the hospital and was frustrated with the world trying to “demonize” people who thought differently about important issues.

West has been on a week-long Twitter spree sharing his views about how “we have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought” and how “the thought police want to suppress freedom of thought.”

Darden said that he loved Kanye West, but that he was “selfish” “trolly” and a “materialistic” who lived in a bubble and had lost touch with his people.

“Multiple times in the conversation he said, ‘I just want to lead with love, I just want to be about love,’” Darden said of West. “I said ‘You’re a liar because the people you’re aligning yourself with aren’t leading with love.”

On Fox and Friends on Monday, Owens said black Americans were experiencing an ”ideological civil war” in their communities between some who were “focused on their past and shouting about slavery” and those who were “focused on their futures.”

“Victim mentality is not cool. I don’t know why people like being oppressed,” she explained.

By Monday afternoon, West had seemed to concur with Owens, writing, “new ideas will no longer be condemned by the masses. We are on the frontier of massive change. Starting from breaking out of our mental prisons.”