Social Media Mob Attacks Shania Twain After She Walked Back Pro-Trump Comments

Canadian singer Shania Twain is still being attacked by the left, despite her apology for saying she’d have voted for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

“I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest,” Twain had previously declared. “Do you want straight or polite?”

Twain also described President Trump as “transparent,” adding, “and politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

However, the singer has since apologized for her comment, claiming it wasn’t “representative of my values.”

“I would like to apologize to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context,” Twain expressed. “I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President. I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician.”

“My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him,” she concluded. “I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”

Despite her apology, left-wing users still attacked the singer, with one comment, “You’ve shown your true colors, bye Shania,” receiving over 1,200 likes.

You said in the interview that you believe Trump "speaks honestly", meaning you believe him when he denigrates Muslims, Mexicans, immigrants & more than half of Americans. You've shown your true colors, bye Shania. — Gabriel Mana (@gabriel_mana) April 22, 2018

Too late, Shania. I love you, but you go stand over there with Ted Nugent and Kid Rock. — MJGlass (@MJGlass2) April 22, 2018

Look, Shania, this guys a joke…one that’s not funny. And all Americans are affected by his idiocy. Simple as that. — Greg Scott (@GregScott04) April 22, 2018

Trump is all about discrimination and exclusion. Thanks for letting us see your true colors and now watch as people walk away from you. — Christine Sweeney (@sweeney02180) April 23, 2018

Supporters of President Trump also responded with disappointment that Twain had backtracked on her comments.

Why are you caving in to the SJW Twitter hate-mobs? Pathetic. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 23, 2018

I love this Shania Twain song pic.twitter.com/vr3K6x2OTS — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) April 23, 2018

Andy Lassner, an executive producer for the Ellen Show, summed up the situation in a single tweet.

“All Shania Twain had to do is stick with her opinion and she still would have half of America rooting for her,” he declared. “By apologizing, she seems to have done an excellent job of alienating an entire country in a single weekend.”

