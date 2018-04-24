‘Avatar’ Director James Cameron Says ‘Enough Already’ with Superhero Movies

Terminator and Avatar director James Cameron is no fan of the decade-long string of Marvel superhero movies that have flooded theaters; the frustrated director says, “enough already.”

The Hollywood heavyweight director responsible for two blockbuster fantasy film franchises and the two highest-earning films in history, blasted the DC and Marvel superhero films that have similarly become some of the highest grossing films in decades, calling them over-masculine and unhealthy, the UK Express reports.

On the eve of the much-anticipated debut of Marvel’s latest Avengers sequel, James Cameron said he hoped the public would soon tire of superhero fare.

“I’m hoping we’ll start getting ‘Avenger’ fatigue here pretty soon,” Cameron said.

“It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hypergonadal (men who produce too much testosterone) males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!” Cameron continued.

The Oscar-winning director contends that while he may enjoy movies like the Avengers saga, he still thought it was high time people started thinking about family drama again. In fact, he said he was wondering how sequels to his Avatar series might look like as a family drama and invoked the Godfather series as an example.

It’s a generational family saga. That’s very different than the first film. There’s still the same setting and the same respect for the shock of the new. We still want to show you things that you haven’t even seen or imagined, but the story is very different.” “It’s a continuation of the same characters… but what happens when warriors who are willing to go on suicide charges and leap off cliffs, what happens when they grow up and have their own kids?”

Despite the successes of the Marvel movies, no one has yet toppled Cameron’s $2.788 billion at the box office, according to Rory Cashin.

Of course, Cameron has promised four sequels to Avatar for years, but now says he is 100 days into production of his biggest follow-up film.

Some argue, however, that Cameron’s comic book bashing smacks of hypocrisy. Specifically, because it comes from the man who brought the world Avatar, the political correct cliché-laden story about how technologically advanced, United Nations-backed earthlings militarily infiltrate the indigenous species of the planet Pandora and eventually siphon the Na’vi’s scarce energy resource called Unobtainium.

Most recently, Cameron produced Twentieth Century Fox’s CGI sci-fi epic Alita: Battle Angel, which follows an amnesiac female cyborg named Alita, (Rosa Salazar) who engages in an all-out war between humans and robots.

Thus the famed director’s scorn for superhero films did not sit well with many Twitter users.

I think James Cameron is a great filmmaker who should never talk about other people's movies. YOU DON'T LIKE SUPERHEROES, JIM. WE GET IT. STOP CRYING, KING OF THE WORLD. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) April 21, 2018

"there are other stories to tell" in science fiction, says James Cameron, who can't wait to make 90000 more Avatar movies where he continues to rip off Roger Dean pic.twitter.com/CKcdOn4qZe — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) April 22, 2018

Who’s stopping James Cameron from telling his stories? https://t.co/5cGpSytKIy — BryanEdwardHill (@bryanedwardhill) April 22, 2018

The world needs more James Cameron movies and fewer James Cameron interviews. — Keith Calder (@keithcalder) April 22, 2018

James Cameron is like if Robert Zemeckis thought he was Werner Herzog. — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) April 22, 2018

James Cameron’s like “we need more ORIGINAL movies like Terminator 2 or Alien 2” — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 23, 2018

James Cameron hopes the world starts to get 'Avenger Fatigue' because there are 'other stories to tell,' as he films FOUR AVATAR MOVIES at the same timehttps://t.co/v7idkG1PUS pic.twitter.com/7Qu4nzXVUB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 23, 2018

