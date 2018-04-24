Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is The Belle of The Ball in Chanel Haute Couture at US-France State Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump is the belle of the ball at the United States-France state dinner, which she planned on her own, in a custom-fitted Chanel Haute Couture gown.
Mrs. Trump greeted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House for the state dinner alongside President Trump, wearing the ultimate homage to Parisian luxury: A Chanel Haute Couture hand-painted gown dripping in sequins, crystals, and Chantilly lace.
The Chanel Haute Couture gown was shown on the Spring Haute Couture week runways in Paris, France originally as a jumpsuit with matching fingerless gloves.
Mrs. Trump’s rendition of the look — fitted and created by the fashion industry’s leading designer, Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld — features a calf-length of the beaded portion of the gown while the lace underlay drapes to the floor. The Chanel gown also has rounded pockets on the hips trimmed in crystals.
On Mrs. Trump’s feet are a pair of gunmetal stilettos by Christian Louboutin.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Macron wore a Louis Vuitton gown, a fashion house that she exclusively wears and has become known for carrying the brand’s latest handbags in her hands.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron (unseen), for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (not in frame) for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump await the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to the White House for a state dinner April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Macron and Trump met earlier throughout the day to discuss a range of bilateral issues as Trump holds his first official state visit with the French president. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S President Donald Trump, and U.S. first lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron, French first lady Brigitte Macron at the North Portico for before a State Dinner at the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Macron for a two-day official visit that included dinner at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, a tree planting on the White House South Lawn and a joint news conference. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (not in frame) for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S President Donald Trump, and U.S. first lady Melania welcome French President Emmanuel Macron, French first lady Brigitte Macron after their arrival at the North Portico for before a State Dinner at the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Macron for a two-day official visit that included dinner at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, a tree planting on the White House South Lawn and a joint news conference. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte before a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump stand with French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron after their arrival at the North Portico before a State Dinner at the White House, April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Macron for a two-day official visit that included dinner at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, a tree planting on the White House South Lawn and a joint news conference. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte before a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (not in frame) for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump stand with French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron after their arrival at the North Portico before a State Dinner at the White House, April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Macron for a two-day official visit that included dinner at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, a tree planting on the White House South Lawn and a joint news conference. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron after their arrival at the North Portico before a State Dinner at the White House, April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Macron for a two-day official visit that included dinner at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, a tree planting on the White House South Lawn and a joint news conference. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S President Donald Trump, and U.S. first lady Melania welcome French President Emmanuel Macron, French first lady Brigitte Macron after their arrival at the North Portico for before a State Dinner at the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Macron for a two-day official visit that included dinner at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, a tree planting on the White House South Lawn and a joint news conference. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S President Donald Trump, and U.S. first lady Melania walk into the White House after greeting French President Emmanuel Macron, French first lady Brigitte Macron after their arrival at the North Portico for before a State Dinner at the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Macron for a two-day official visit that included dinner at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, a tree planting on the White House South Lawn and a joint news conference. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump follow French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte into the White House for a state dinner April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Macron and Trump met earlier throughout the day to discuss a range of bilateral issues as Trump holds his first official state visit with the French president. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for a State Dinner in the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for a State Dinner in the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)
Mrs. Trump stole the show earlier in the day when she stepped out of the White House in a white Michael Kors skirt suit and matching, wide brim hat by Hervé Pierre, her personal style advisor, as Breitbart News noted.
Mrs. Trump greeted the Macrons on Monday in an all-black ensemble that featured designs from a slew of major fashion houses, including Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior, and Ralph Lauren.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.