Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Steals the Show in Michael Kors Hat, Suit

First Lady Melania Trump stole the show when she stepped out of the White House alongside President Trump in a stark white hat and matching belted skirt suit to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron at the White House on Tuesday.
Mrs. Trump wore the off-the-runway, asymmetric Michael Kors Collection double crepe jacket with a matching skirt and wide brim, both also from the Spring 2018 collection by Kors. The wide brim hat is a first for Mrs. Trump as she normally wears her hair in her signature middle part and layered waves.
The Michael Kors Collection blazer retails $2,195 at Saks Fifth Avenue.
The all-white look was broken up with a pair of denim stilettos by Christian Louboutin, the quintessential nod to classic American fashion and luxury Parisian footwear. The “So Kate” pumps retail for $775 at Neiman Marcus.
Imagine Mrs. Trump on vacation having a croissant in the south of France. This is exactly the kind of outfit she would wear: A refreshing take on the skirt suit and a lot of flare with a beautiful church hat.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait for French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron at a state welcome at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2018. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Brigitte Macron attend a state welcome at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2018. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Mrs. Trump stunned in an all-black ensemble on Monday when she and President Trump met the Macrons at Mt. Vernon for dinner. In a nod to the late Mr. Givenchy — the French designer who famously dressed actress Audrey Hepburn — Mrs. Trump wore a black tuxedo-inspired cape, Dolce & Gabbana dress, Christion Dior clutch, Ralph Lauren satin cummerbund, and Christian Louboutin stilettos, as Breitbart News noted.
