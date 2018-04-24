Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Steals the Show in Michael Kors Hat, Suit

First Lady Melania Trump stole the show when she stepped out of the White House alongside President Trump in a stark white hat and matching belted skirt suit to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron at the White House on Tuesday.

Mrs. Trump wore the off-the-runway, asymmetric Michael Kors Collection double crepe jacket with a matching skirt and wide brim, both also from the Spring 2018 collection by Kors. The wide brim hat is a first for Mrs. Trump as she normally wears her hair in her signature middle part and layered waves.

The Michael Kors Collection blazer retails $2,195 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

The all-white look was broken up with a pair of denim stilettos by Christian Louboutin, the quintessential nod to classic American fashion and luxury Parisian footwear. The “So Kate” pumps retail for $775 at Neiman Marcus.

Imagine Mrs. Trump on vacation having a croissant in the south of France. This is exactly the kind of outfit she would wear: A refreshing take on the skirt suit and a lot of flare with a beautiful church hat.

Mrs. Trump stunned in an all-black ensemble on Monday when she and President Trump met the Macrons at Mt. Vernon for dinner. In a nod to the late Mr. Givenchy — the French designer who famously dressed actress Audrey Hepburn — Mrs. Trump wore a black tuxedo-inspired cape, Dolce & Gabbana dress, Christion Dior clutch, Ralph Lauren satin cummerbund, and Christian Louboutin stilettos, as Breitbart News noted.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.