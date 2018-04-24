Lil Wayne Threatens to Have Rowdy Concertgoers Shot

Rap star Lil Wayne has warned concertgoers that his entourage may have to shoot them should they continue to throw objects at the stage.

While performing at the 2018 Cannabis Cup at the Events Center in San Bernardino, California on Saturday, the rapper appeared to dodge an object thrown at him from the crowd which caused the rapper to paused his set and approached audience members in the area where the object was thrown.

“Y’all trying to throw stuff on stage,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s love or y’all trying to promote something, but I’m from New Orleans and we don’t know how to accept that shit.

“I got New Orleans people with me and all they know how to throw back is shoot,” Lil Wayne continued. So I don’t want to end this show in a bad way, but let’s just keep it going. Don’t throw nothing at me.”

It is now the second time that the New Orleans crooner has threatened to have members of his audience shot after a similar incident occurred while he was performing at the Jumanji Festival last month.

“OK, so let me let you know where I’m from,” he told the crowd. “I think y’all know that’s the States, we don’t throw shit on stage because all my niggas got pistols and they don’t know who to shoot at. So if you throw something else, I’ma be more safe, and I’ma be the bigger person and just leave, ‘cause I don’t wanna kill everybody.”

Throughout Lil Wayne’s career, there have multiple cases of violence at his concerts, and in 2013 a man was fatally stabbed to death after attempting to defend his girlfriend from attackers.

The singer, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has repeatedly been subject to criminal charges and investigations throughout his career, mainly for possession of illegal substances. In 2010, he was also sentenced to eight months in prison for criminal possession of a weapon.

