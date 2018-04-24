PHOTOS: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Headline Arrivals at State Dinner with French President

The stars of President Trump’s administration and some of his famous friends arrived at the United States-France state dinner thrown by First Lady Melania Trump, who coordinated the event.
Among the headline of arrivals — besides Mrs. Trump, President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron, of course, — were first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.
Ivanka wore an off-the-runway Rodarte gown from the American brand’s Spring 2018 collection, while Jared opted for a classic tuxedo and bow tie.
Others included model and actress Jerry Hall and her billionaire husband, Rupert Murdoch, as well as White House Adviser and Trump loyalist Stephen Miller, who stayed true to his personal style in a slim fit tuxedo.
Check out the star-studded arrivals here:
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive at the White House for a state dinner April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC . President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state visit of his presidency. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Murdoch arrive in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring France’s President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
White House Advisor Stephen Miller arrives in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen arrive in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring France’s President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross arrives in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring France’s President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and her husband Bryan arrive at the White House for a state dinner April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC . President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state visit of his presidency. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and wife Louise Linton arrive in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring France’s President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Chief Justice John Roberts and his wife arrive in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring France’s President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Paul Ryan and his wife arrive in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring France’s President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) arrives in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring France’s President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his wife Judy arrive at the White House for a state dinner April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC . President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state visit of his presidency. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and his wife Nancy arrive at the White House for a state dinner April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC . President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state visit of his presidency. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
US policy strategist Dina Powell and husband Richard Powell arrive in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring France’s President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Olympians John Shuster and Meghan Duggan arrive at the White House for a state dinner April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state visit of his presidency. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
US Secretary of Defense James Mattis arrive in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Ronald Lauder arrives in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring France’s President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Louisiana state Governor John Bel Edwards arrives in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Henry R. Kravis arrives in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring France’s President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Stephen A. Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of The Blackstone Group, arrives in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honoring France’s President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
