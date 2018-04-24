PHOTOS: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Headline Arrivals at State Dinner with French President

The stars of President Trump’s administration and some of his famous friends arrived at the United States-France state dinner thrown by First Lady Melania Trump, who coordinated the event.

Among the headline of arrivals — besides Mrs. Trump, President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron, of course, — were first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Ivanka wore an off-the-runway Rodarte gown from the American brand’s Spring 2018 collection, while Jared opted for a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

Others included model and actress Jerry Hall and her billionaire husband, Rupert Murdoch, as well as White House Adviser and Trump loyalist Stephen Miller, who stayed true to his personal style in a slim fit tuxedo.

