Snoop Dogg: Trump Ignoring Black Victims, Hero of Waffle House Shooting

California rapper-actor Snoop Dogg shared an Instagram post claiming President Donald Trump would have been vocal about the deadly April 21 Waffle House shooting if the attacker had been Muslim.

“If a Muslim shot up a restaurant full of white people, the ‘president’ would be tweeting up a storm, driving his dumb racist base into a frenzy.” Snoop Dogg’s post said of Travis Reinking, who walked into a Antioch, Tennessee, Waffle House and opened fire killing four people and wounding four more. “The NRA would use it as fodder for propaganda to scare dumb racists into buying more guns.”

The “Gin and Juice” rapper also suggested that President Trump has looked the other way on the attack because a white gunman shot black victims.

Facts. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Apr 23, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

At press time, President Trump had not Tweeted about the Waffle House shooting in Tennessee.

Following Monday’s van attack in Toronto that left ten people dead and wounded 16 others, radio host Dean Obeidallah said he hoped the attacker was not a Muslim. The Hill quoted Obeidallah saying he feared President Trump would used the attack “to try to further a political agenda” if attacker Alek Minassian proved to be Muslim.

To date, President Trump hasn’t tweeted about the Toronto attack.

