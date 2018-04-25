Chance the Rapper: ‘Black People Don’t Have to be Democrats’

Chicago-based crooner Chance the Rapper seemed to show his support for fellow Chi-Town artist Kanye West’s beliefs about free thinking by pointing out that black people should not feel obliged to support the Democratic Party.

“Black people don’t have to be democrats,” Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, amid liberal uproar over Kanye West’s vocal admiration for President Donald Trump.

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Hillary Clinton won some 88 percent of the black vote, compared to trump’s eight percent. The failed presidential candidate also won the support of Chance the Rapper, who endorsed Clinton in the 2016 presidential and has also questioned whether to unarm law enforcement to prevent allegedly racist police brutality.

The Grammy-winner’s comment about black people not needing to support Democrats immediately angered many of the rapper’s fans, several of whom took to social media and suggested Republicans are racist.

But republicans are hell bent on keeping black and brown folk down. — Dominique Coronel (@DomCoronel_) April 25, 2018

No one is upset Kanye's not a Democrat. They're upset that he's enabling and fanboying over a racist wannabe authoritarian who has made it his mission to separate families, discriminate against POC and LGBT people, and remove himself from criminal accountability. — Pete Forester (@pete_forester) April 25, 2018

yeah but they don’t have to support racists as an alternative — aniya (@voteforglover) April 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Kanye sent Twitter into meltdown after posting a picture of himself ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, as well as defending his relationship with Trump, sparking anger from parts of his left-wing fan base.

President Trump tweeted his gratitude to West, thanking him for encouraging people to challenge the establishment and to be open to supporting new ideas.

Last week, Kanye praised black conservative commentator and Trump supporter Candace Owens, who has grown famous off her critiques of the Black Lives Matter and movement and the notion of white guilt.

