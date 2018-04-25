Donald Trump Jr. Applauds Chance The Rapper: ‘Takes Guts’ to Say ‘Black People Don’t Have to Be Democrats’

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter on Wednesday to applaud Chance The Rapper, after the Chicago crooner said”Black people don’t have to be Democrats.”

After rap icon Kanye West announced his support and admiration for Trump, defying the entertainment industry, establishment media, and prevailing expectations for a black rap star, Chance The Rapper took to Twitter to follow-up on West’s sentiments.

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Trump Jr. quickly praised the statement by Chance The Rapper, writing on Twitter that such a remark “takes guts” and that he has “respect” for “those willing to take lead” in “breaking with convention.”

It’s always incredible to watch a cultural shift happen in real time. I respect those willing to take the lead breaking with convention. That takes guts… though there’s a better word for it. ἼἼ https://t.co/01jMdg6ETa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 25, 2018

West has led a cultural shift, perhaps unseen before in entertainment and in the black community in his support for President Trump and what he calls “independent thought” and “free thinkers.”

Free thinkers don't fear retaliation for your thoughts. The traditional thinkers are only using thoughts and words but they are in a mental prison. You are free. You've already won. Feel energized. Move in love not fear. Be afraid of nothing. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West also blasted former President Obama in an online post, writing that violence in Chicago, Illinois went unchanged under the Obama administration despite the city being the president’s home.

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

As Breitbart News reported, Trump has welcomed the praise from West, writing back “Thank you Kanye, very cool!” During a press briefing on Wednesday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Breitbart News‘ Charlie Spiering that she would keep the media “posted” should West and Trump meet.

