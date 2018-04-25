Donald Trump Jr. Applauds Chance The Rapper: ‘Takes Guts’ to Say ‘Black People Don’t Have to Be Democrats’

AP

by John Binder25 Apr 2018New York City, NY0

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter on Wednesday to applaud Chance The Rapper, after the Chicago crooner said”Black people don’t have to be Democrats.”

After rap icon Kanye West announced his support and admiration for Trump, defying the entertainment industry, establishment media, and prevailing expectations for a black rap star, Chance The Rapper took to Twitter to follow-up on West’s sentiments.

Trump Jr. quickly praised the statement by Chance The Rapper, writing on Twitter that such a remark “takes guts” and that he has “respect” for “those willing to take lead” in “breaking with convention.”

West has led a cultural shift, perhaps unseen before in entertainment and in the black community in his support for President Trump and what he calls “independent thought” and “free thinkers.”

West also blasted former President Obama in an online post, writing that violence in Chicago, Illinois went unchanged under the Obama administration despite the city being the president’s home.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump has welcomed the praise from West, writing back “Thank you Kanye, very cool!” During a press briefing on Wednesday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Breitbart News‘ Charlie Spiering that she would keep the media “posted” should West and Trump meet.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.